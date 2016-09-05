Boston, to Late Drummer Sib Hashian
New Album Details
Papa Roach just announced a release date and album title for their new record!
This week Tigman reviews Overkill's recent tour stop at Upstate Concert Hall
All That Remains Release 'Halo'
We knew it was coming in May but we didn't exactly know which day it would be coming. Well, now we have an official release date and an album title!
On March 24, 1979, Motorhead influences generations of rockers to come with the release of their 'Overkill' album.
All That Remains have released a lyric video for 'Halo,' the third song off the new album, 'Madness.'
The band issued a statement following the news that Sib Hashian, the drummer on their first two albums, died.
It's Metallica vs. Dio in the Quarterfinals of Metal Madness to determine the Best Debut Metal Album of All Time. Vote now!
Today (March 23) is National Puppy Day. The day is actually considered an international holiday.
Josh Homme is being sued by an autograph seeker for 'assault, defamation, false light, appropriation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.'
Happy Birthday today (March 23) to singer Damon Albarn of Blur. He's 49. Also celebrating is Ric Ocasek of The Cars (68).
John Thomas "Sib" Hashian, the drummer who played on Boston's first two bestselling LPs, has died at the age of 67.
Scorpions and Megadeth will be playing a month's worth of arena shows across North America this fall.