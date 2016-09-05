John Thomas "Sib" Hashian, the drummer who played on Boston's first two bestselling LPs, has died at the age of 67.

Josh Homme is being sued by an autograph seeker for 'assault, defamation, false light, appropriation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.'

It's Metallica vs. Dio in the Quarterfinals of Metal Madness to determine the Best Debut Metal Album of All Time. Vote now!

The band issued a statement following the news that Sib Hashian, the drummer on their first two albums, died.

All That Remains have released a lyric video for 'Halo,' the third song off the new album, 'Madness.'

On March 24, 1979, Motorhead influences generations of rockers to come with the release of their 'Overkill' album.

We knew it was coming in May but we didn't exactly know which day it would be coming. Well, now we have an official release date and an album title!

If you are noticing that your boxes of Girl Scout Cookies seem to be emptying out pretty quickly we have some tips on how to make those delicious treats last just a bit longer.

